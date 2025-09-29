Eric Cole betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off Oct. 2-5, 2025. Cole aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
Cole's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|2023
|MC
|78-68
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.997 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.484
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.105
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.145
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.158
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.076
|-0.801
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.