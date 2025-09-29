PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off Oct. 2-5, 2025. Cole aims to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1666-67-69-69-17
    2023MC78-68+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.997 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.484-0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1050.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.145-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1580.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.076-0.801

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News