Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.307 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.

Grillo ranks 39th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 14.63% of holes played this season.