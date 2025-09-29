Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
Latest odds for Grillo at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|2023
|T5
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|2022
|T39
|70-69-66-72
|-11
|2021
|T35
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|2020
|T39
|67-71-73-70
|-7
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.181
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.307
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.248
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.307
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.547
|1.054
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.307 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Grillo ranks 39th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 14.63% of holes played this season.
- He has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.