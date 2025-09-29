PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Doug Ghim returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 14-under.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3366-69-70-69-14
    2022T5868-70-71-72-7
    2021T2371-70-67-70-10
    2020MC73-71E

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2770.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5330.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1710.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.856-1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1250.788

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.533 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News