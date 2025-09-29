Doug Ghim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Doug Ghim returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 14-under.
Latest odds for Ghim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|2022
|T58
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|2021
|T23
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|2020
|MC
|73-71
|E
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.277
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.533
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.171
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.856
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.125
|0.788
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.533 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.