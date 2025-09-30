Davis Thompson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Thompson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Thompson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|2022
|T35
|70-69-70-67
|-12
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at 12-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.850 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.492
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.101
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.211
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.325
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.479
|1.298
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.101 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 615 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
