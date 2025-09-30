PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Riley returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.

    Riley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-65-4
    2023T1966-71-70-71-10
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021MC71-74+1
    2020T3969-72-71-69-7

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish was a tie for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.454-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.507-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3420.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.171-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.448-0.238

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley has sported a -0.507 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Riley currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 652 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

