Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Riley's best finish was a tie for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.

Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.