Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Davis Riley returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.
Riley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|2023
|T19
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2020
|T39
|69-72-71-69
|-7
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish was a tie for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.454
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.507
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.342
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.171
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.448
|-0.238
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley has sported a -0.507 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Riley currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 652 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
