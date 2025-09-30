PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Skinns returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3760-71-75-69-13
    2022MC76-72+4

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.2210.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2780.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.050-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.170-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1630.663

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

