David Skinns betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.