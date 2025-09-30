David Skinns betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
David Skinns returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.
Skinns' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|2022
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.221
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.278
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.050
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.170
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.163
|0.663
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
