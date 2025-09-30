David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
David Lipsky returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lipsky's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.219
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.290
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.097
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.487
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.319
|0.946
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
