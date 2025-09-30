PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Lipsky returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-70-4
    2023MC74-75+5
    2022MC71-73E

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.2190.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2900.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0970.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.487-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3190.946

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

