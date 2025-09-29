PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

David Ford betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Ford is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was 75th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has an average of -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7060.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.839-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.281-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.045-0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.458-1.035

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.706 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford is sporting a -0.839 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.61, and he is breaking par 18.83% of the time.
    • Ford has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 232nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

