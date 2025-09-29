David Ford betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
David Ford is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Ford at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Ford's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was 75th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has an average of -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.706
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.839
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.281
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.045
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.458
|-1.035
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.706 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford is sporting a -0.839 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.61, and he is breaking par 18.83% of the time.
- Ford has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 232nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
