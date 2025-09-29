Danny Walker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Danny Walker will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Walker at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.007
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.004
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.027
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.105
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.090
|-1.941
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a -0.004 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.