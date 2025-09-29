PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Danny Walker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Danny Walker will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.007-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.004-0.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.027-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.105-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.090-1.941

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a -0.004 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

