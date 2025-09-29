Danny Walker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a -0.004 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.