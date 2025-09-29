PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for An at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    An's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-71E
    2021MC73-75+4
    2020366-66-70-69-17

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-71-74-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3470.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.378-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.1920.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.428-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.266-0.826

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.378 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.72 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An delivered a -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.76 percent of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

