Byeong Hun An betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Byeong Hun An returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for An at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
An's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2020
|3
|66-66-70-69
|-17
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|79
|67-72-76-73
|+8
|2.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.347
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.378
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.192
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.428
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.266
|-0.826
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.378 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.72 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An delivered a -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.76 percent of the time.
- An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
