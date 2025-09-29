Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Cristobal Del Solar is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Del Solar at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-82
|+12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -1.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.596
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.330
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.256
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.089
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.094
|-1.839
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.596 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.330 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
