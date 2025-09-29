Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.