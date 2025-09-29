PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa looks on following his third shot on the 13th hole on day three of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 06, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 39th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3967-72-69-73-7

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.387-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0840.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2660.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4640.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2590.538

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.084 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 46th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.79%.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 579 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

