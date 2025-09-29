Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa looks on following his third shot on the 13th hole on day three of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 06, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 39th at 7-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T39
|67-72-69-73
|-7
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.387
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.084
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.266
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.464
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.259
|0.538
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.084 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 46th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.79%.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 579 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
