Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 14-under.
Latest odds for Phillips at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Phillips' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 14-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.254
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.010
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.177
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.053
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.140
|-0.355
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.