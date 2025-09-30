PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD73-
    2023MC77-76+9
    2022T6370-69-72-71-6

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 73.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0950.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.067-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1090.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2220.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0490.807

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.095 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

