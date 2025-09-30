Chad Ramey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.
Latest odds for Ramey at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2022
|T63
|70-69-72-71
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 73.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.095
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.067
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.109
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.222
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.049
|0.807
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.095 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
