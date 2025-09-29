Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.677 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.031 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.