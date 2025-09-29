PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under par.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1667-67-70-67-17
    2022MC69-73-2
    2021T1770-66-67-73-12
    2020T4569-69-71-73-6

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.301-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.168-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.022-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5910.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1000.183

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.168 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News