Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under par.
Snedeker's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2021
|T17
|70-66-67-73
|-12
|2020
|T45
|69-69-71-73
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.301
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.168
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.022
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.591
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.100
|0.183
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.168 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
