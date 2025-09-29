PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Silverman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+3

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1210.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.527-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1610.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1480.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3380.245

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.527 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

