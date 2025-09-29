Ben Silverman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Silverman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.121
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.527
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.161
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.148
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.338
|0.245
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.527 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
