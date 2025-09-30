PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Martin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Martin tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Martin looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Martin's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-68-1
    2020MC75-73+4

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.287-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.032-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0070.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1680.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1430.420

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a -0.032 mark. He has a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he is breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Martin ranks 174th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 99 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

