PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Beau Hossler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler finished second with a score of 23-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024265-64-68-68-23
    2021T5772-69-74-71-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.333-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.309-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4410.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3300.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1280.687

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.309 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Hossler ranks 89th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 453 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News