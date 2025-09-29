Beau Hossler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished second with a score of 23-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-23
|2021
|T57
|72-69-74-71
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 23-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.333
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.309
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.441
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.330
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.128
|0.687
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.309 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Hossler ranks 89th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 453 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.