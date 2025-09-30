PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Rozner's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.017-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5160.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.371-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.324-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.161-0.335

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.516 (19th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.58% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rozner sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 37th.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90.
    • Rozner has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 148th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 44th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.68% of his holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

