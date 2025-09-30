Antoine Rozner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Antoine Rozner of France tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Rozner's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Rozner at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.017
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.516
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.371
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.324
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.161
|-0.335
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.516 (19th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.58% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rozner sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 37th.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90.
- Rozner has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 148th on TOUR.
- He ranks 44th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.68% of his holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
