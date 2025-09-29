PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Smalley looks to build on his impressive performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T569-66-69-63-21
    2023MC71-73E
    2022T3176-63-67-69-13

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4690.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.097-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.156-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2190.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9380.085

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    • Smalley ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with 0.938.
    • He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

