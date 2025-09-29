Alex Smalley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Smalley looks to build on his impressive performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth.
Latest odds for Smalley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2022
|T31
|76-63-67-69
|-13
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.469
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.097
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.156
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.219
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.938
|0.085
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Smalley ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with 0.938.
- He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
