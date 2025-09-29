PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC70-74E

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0280.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6050.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.243-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3220.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7121.033

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Bhatia sports a 0.028 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

