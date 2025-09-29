Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|70-74
|E
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.028
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.605
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.243
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.322
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.712
|1.033
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Bhatia sports a 0.028 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.