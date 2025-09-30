Adam Hadwin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Adam Hadwin returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th at 6-under.
Latest odds for Hadwin at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hadwin's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T45
|73-69-67-73
|-6
|2022
|T45
|67-71-70-70
|-10
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20.000
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|57.500
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 1.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.161
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.440
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.051
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.079
|1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.574
|0.213
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.440 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
