Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the Rocket Classic. The South African looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event, with his best finish being a tie for 33rd in 2023.
Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2023
|T33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2021
|T41
|68-71-70-71
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.070
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.710
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.176
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.236
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.720
|-0.506
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.710 mark.
- Higgo has averaged 310.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.35 Putts Per Round.
- Higgo has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
- He has broken par 22.50% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by