5H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)



    Garrick Higgo will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the Rocket Classic. The South African looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event, with his best finish being a tie for 33rd in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Rocket Classic.

    Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+2
    2023T3371-69-68-68-12
    2022MC73-71E
    2021T4168-71-70-71-8

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1769-68-67-70-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT670-69-68-64-17--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5464-74-70-72-4--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.070-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.710-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.176-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2360.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.720-0.506

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.710 mark.
    • Higgo has averaged 310.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.35 Putts Per Round.
    • Higgo has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 22.50% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

