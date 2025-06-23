PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Cam Young looks to continue his strong performances at the Rocket Classic as he tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Young has shown promise in this event, with a top-10 finish in his most recent appearance.

    Latest odds for Young at the Rocket Classic.

    Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T667-66-67-73-15
    2022T271-63-65-68-21

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Young has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1670.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.4090.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.059-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5730.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2711.129

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.409 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 955 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

