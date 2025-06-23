Cam Young betting profile: Rocket Classic
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Cam Young looks to continue his strong performances at the Rocket Classic as he tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Young has shown promise in this event, with a top-10 finish in his most recent appearance.
Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|2022
|T2
|71-63-65-68
|-21
At the Rocket Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Young has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.167
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.409
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.059
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.573
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.271
|1.129
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.409 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 955 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
