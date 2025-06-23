PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Rocket Classic.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3168-69-71-71-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.097-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.079-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.058-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6360.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.401-1.058

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.079 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 972 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

