Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Rocket Classic
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Hoshino's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.084
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.180
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.005
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.120
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.379
|0.141
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.180 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 62.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
