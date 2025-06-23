PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Hoshino's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4870-67-65-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-72+2--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0840.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.180-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0050.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1200.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.3790.141

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.180 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 62.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

