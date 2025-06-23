Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. The young golfer looks to improve on his previous performances in this tournament.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.437
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.034
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.374
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.392
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.363
|0.200
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by