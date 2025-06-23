PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. The young golfer looks to improve on his previous performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Classic.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-73-3
    2022MC74-73+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3967-67-73-68-916.000

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4370.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0340.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.374-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.392-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3630.200

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

