Wyndham Clark betting profile: Rocket Classic

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark has sported a -0.362 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.