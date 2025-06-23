PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Clark aims to build on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for eighth in 2022.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Rocket Classic.

    Clark's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T869-68-69-65-17
    2020WD-

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1630.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.362-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2100.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1160.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.127-0.128

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark has sported a -0.362 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

