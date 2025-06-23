Collin Morikawa betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2023 with a score of 24-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic.
Morikawa's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T2
|66-67-67-64
|-24
At the Rocket Classic
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.542
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.705
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.048
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.074
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.221
|0.682
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa is sporting a 0.705 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
- Morikawa has accumulated 1,352 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.