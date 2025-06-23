Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year in the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2020
|T12
|67-66-69-72
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.020
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.018
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.136
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.033
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.101
|1.324
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.018 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by