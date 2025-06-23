PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Classic

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, looking to build on his strong performances in recent years. Moore has shown consistency at this event, with three consecutive top-10 finishes since 2022.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Rocket Classic.

    Moore's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1068-71-66-69-14
    2023T464-67-69-67-21
    2022667-71-65-66-19

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 21-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-71-67-69-917.000

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3120.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.138-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3890.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.223-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.340-0.060

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has a -0.138 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Moore has excelled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.389, ranking 13th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
    • Moore ranks 47th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.05% and 102nd in Par Breakers at 21.18%.
    • He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

