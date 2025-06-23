PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1267-72-68-72-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3690.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2670.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1550.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.358-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4330.595

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo is sporting a 0.267 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo is delivering a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

