Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.