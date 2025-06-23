Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Classic
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Danish golfer aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Olesen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.344
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.048
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.386
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.992
|1.143
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
