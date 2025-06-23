Alex Noren betting profile: Rocket Classic
Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.
Noren's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2023
|T9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|2021
|T4
|70-70-67-64
|-17
|2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.068
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.035
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.294
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.051
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.312
|0.312
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.035 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Noren is sporting a 0.294 mark.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
- Noren's average Driving Distance this season is 288.9 yards.
- He has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
