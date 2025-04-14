Xander Schauffele betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20, 2025. He'll be looking to improve on his tied for 18th finish in last year's tournament.
Schauffele's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|2023
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|2020
|T64
|72-66-75-66
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.421
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.022
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.344
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.574
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.317
|-0.253
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.022 ranks third on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33% places him 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Schauffele has posted a -0.421 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 84th.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
- Schauffele ranks 87th in Par Breakers, converting 21.94% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
- He has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.