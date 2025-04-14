Xander Schauffele betting profile: RBC Heritage

Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.022 ranks third on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33% places him 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Schauffele has posted a -0.421 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 84th.

On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.

Schauffele ranks 87th in Par Breakers, converting 21.94% of his holes into birdies or better this season.