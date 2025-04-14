PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20, 2025. He'll be looking to improve on his tied for 18th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the RBC Heritage.

    Schauffele's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1872-64-67-72-9
    2023467-66-70-66-15
    2020T6472-66-75-66-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT470-64-71-68-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT569-73-67-71-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT266-69-67-63-15--
    July 21, 2024The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.421-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0220.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.344-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.574-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.317-0.253

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.022 ranks third on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33% places him 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Schauffele has posted a -0.421 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 84th.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
    • Schauffele ranks 87th in Par Breakers, converting 21.94% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
    • He has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW