PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the RBC Heritage, where he last competed in 2021. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the RBC Heritage.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5970-67-70-78+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2021, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT668-69-65-67-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-72-70-70-817.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-68-71-67-66.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1570-66-69-66-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1769-71-71-64-11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5800.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5650.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1160.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2480.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.0131.379

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.565 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW