Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the RBC Heritage, where he last competed in 2021. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.
MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T59
|70-67-70-78
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2021, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|69-71-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.580
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.565
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.116
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.248
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.013
|1.379
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.565 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.