Justin Rose betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Justin Rose of England reacts after putting for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the RBC Heritage after a T44 finish in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from April 17-20, 2025.
Rose's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|2023
|T25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|2020
|T14
|70-67-66-65
|-16
At the RBC Heritage
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.124
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.090
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.063
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.537
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.567
|0.278
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.090 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,022 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
