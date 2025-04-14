Justin Rose betting profile: RBC Heritage

Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.090 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.