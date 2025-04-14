Austin Eckroat betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to the RBC Heritage after finishing tied for 17th in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Eckroat's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
At the RBC Heritage
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.283
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.303
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.327
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.131
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.216
|-0.447
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.303 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.67 percent of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
