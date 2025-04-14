PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Wyndham Clark looks to build on his strong third-place finish at last year's RBC Heritage as he returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition. Clark will aim to improve upon his -15 performance from 2024 in this prestigious event.

    Clark's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T372-66-66-65-15
    2023T2967-73-66-70-8
    2022T3568-73-66-71-6
    20216470-70-71-77+4
    2020T6468-66-70-75-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3170-72-74-71-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1664-73-69-67-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7374-73-71-72+24.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1569-64-69-69-2162.667
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.170-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0690.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2460.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1700.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5160.971

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clark is averaging -0.069, ranking 111th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.83% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 299 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

