Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage
Wyndham Clark looks to build on his strong third-place finish at last year's RBC Heritage as he returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition. Clark will aim to improve upon his -15 performance from 2024 in this prestigious event.
Clark's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|2023
|T29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|2022
|T35
|68-73-66-71
|-6
|2021
|64
|70-70-71-77
|+4
|2020
|T64
|68-66-70-75
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.170
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.069
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.246
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.170
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.516
|0.971
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clark is averaging -0.069, ranking 111th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.83% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 299 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
