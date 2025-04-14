Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Heritage

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has sported a -0.549 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.