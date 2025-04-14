PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matthieu Pavon of France tees off on the 1st hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, running April 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his performance from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the RBC Heritage.

    Pavon's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4969-73-70-69-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-64-71-75-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4479-69-75-68+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6368-68-72-73-34.200
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-73-78-71+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4874-70-69-68-1113.583

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.055-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.5490.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green181-0.653-0.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3450.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.911-0.542

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has sported a -0.549 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

