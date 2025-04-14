Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matthieu Pavon of France tees off on the 1st hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, running April 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his performance from last year's event.
Pavon's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4.200
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|13.583
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.055
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.549
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|181
|-0.653
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.345
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.911
|-0.542
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has sported a -0.549 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
