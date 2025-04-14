PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Will Zalatoris returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, scheduled for April 17-20. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Zalatoris finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the RBC Heritage.

    Zalatoris's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4468-70-68-74-4
    2021T4268-67-71-73-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-66-69-70-1756.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2665-70-65-73-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4171-71-65-68-5--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1371-69-72-71-5--

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1700.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5940.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0720.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.226-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6100.626

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.594 (20th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.81% ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 109th.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
    • Zalatoris ranks 46th in Par Breakers at 23.52% and 64th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.00%.
    • He has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

