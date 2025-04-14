Will Zalatoris betting profile: RBC Heritage
Will Zalatoris returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, scheduled for April 17-20. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Zalatoris finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
Zalatoris's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|2021
|T42
|68-67-71-73
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|--
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.170
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.594
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.072
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.226
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.610
|0.626
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.594 (20th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.81% ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 109th.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Zalatoris ranks 46th in Par Breakers at 23.52% and 64th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.00%.
- He has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
