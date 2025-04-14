Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Heritage
Viktor Hovland returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. The Norwegian star will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Hovland's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|2020
|T21
|65-71-68-66
|-14
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5
|The Sentry
|T36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|22.500
|Sept. 1
|TOUR Championship
|T12
|69-71-65-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 25
|BMW Championship
|T26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.106
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.749
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.498
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.158
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.200
|0.287
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.749 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hovland sports a 0.106 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 611 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
