Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Viktor Hovland returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. The Norwegian star will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the RBC Heritage.

    Hovland's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5964-70-78-71-1
    2020T2165-71-68-66-14

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--
    March 9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--
    Feb. 16The Genesis InvitationalMC73-76+5--
    Feb. 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2265-70-73-70-1038.273
    Jan. 5The SentryT3670-69-68-70-1522.500
    Sept. 1TOUR ChampionshipT1269-71-65-66-15--
    Aug. 25BMW ChampionshipT2671-71-71-73-2--
    Aug. 18FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT270-63-66-66-15--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.106-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7490.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.498-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.158-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2000.287

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.749 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hovland sports a 0.106 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 611 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

