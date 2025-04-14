Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Heritage

Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.

Hovland has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.