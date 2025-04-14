Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20, 2025. Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024 when he tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
Finau's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|2023
|T31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|2020
|T33
|66-68-68-70
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|62.667
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.238
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.167
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.217
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.088
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.200
|-0.492
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Finau has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
