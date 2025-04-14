PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20, 2025. Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024 when he tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

    Latest odds for Finau at the RBC Heritage.

    Finau's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-69-69-65-11
    2023T3170-68-70-69-7
    2020T3366-68-68-70-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT576-69-67-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-73-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1567-69-66-69-2162.667

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2380.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.167-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.217-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.088-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.200-0.492

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Finau has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW