Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 49th in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|2023
|T15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|2022
|T10
|71-70-64-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|76-65
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38.273
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.246
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.748
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.067
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.132
|0.794
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.748 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
