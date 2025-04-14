Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.748 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.