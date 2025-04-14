PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 49th in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4971-72-69-69-3
    2023T1569-65-68-71-11
    2022T1071-70-64-68-11
    2021MC76-65-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-70-67-70-1038.273
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-10--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT572-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-70-68-70-6--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2460.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7480.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0670.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.1320.794

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.748 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

