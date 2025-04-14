Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Heritage
Tom Hoge returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Hoge will look to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.
Hoge's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2021
|T25
|67-67-73-69
|-8
|2020
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9.250
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.516
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.703
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.139
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.087
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.136
|0.589
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge is sporting a 0.703 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
