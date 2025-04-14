PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Tom Hoge returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Hoge will look to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the RBC Heritage.

    Hoge's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1867-64-70-74-9
    2023MC74-75+7
    2022MC73-74+5
    2021T2567-67-73-69-8
    2020MC70-69-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E3.600
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1768-70-71-68-1160.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2969-69-68-68-1426.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4564-71-69-69-79.250

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.516-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7030.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.139-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0870.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1360.589

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge is sporting a 0.703 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

