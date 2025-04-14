PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Thomas Detry returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 28th last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Detry at the RBC Heritage.

    Detry's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2868-68-67-73-8
    2023MC74-68E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+911.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-70-72-70-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1571-71-71-74-146.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5367-68-71-68-66.050

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.296-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0500.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.039-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.394-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6020.049

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.050 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

