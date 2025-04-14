Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Heritage
Thomas Detry returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 28th last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Detry's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|11.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6.050
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.296
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.050
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.039
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.394
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.602
|0.049
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.050 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
