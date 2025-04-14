Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Heritage, teeing off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament. Pendrith aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|87.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9.250
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once, top 10 three times, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.752
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.425
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.291
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.181
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.704
|0.575
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.752 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.425 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
