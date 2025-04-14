PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Heritage, teeing off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament. Pendrith aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Heritage.

    Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-68-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5074-74-75-71+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT769-75-70-71-387.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4569-66-69-69-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1371-65-67-67-22105.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five once, top 10 three times, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7520.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4250.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.291-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1810.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7040.575

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.752 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.425 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
