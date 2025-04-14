Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage

Pendrith has finished in the top five once, top 10 three times, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.