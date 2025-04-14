PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Sungjae Im returns to the RBC Heritage, where he has consistently performed well in recent years. The tournament takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025.

    Latest odds for Im at the RBC Heritage.

    Im's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1268-67-71-67-11
    2023T766-72-66-67-13
    2022T2170-70-67-69-8
    2021T1368-65-69-72-10
    2020MC73-70+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5769-69-67-75-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-72-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT469-71-72-71-5122.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4170.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.875-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3660.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4000.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.307-0.101

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.417 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has sported a -0.875 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
    • Im currently ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 857 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW