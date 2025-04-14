Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Heritage
Sungjae Im returns to the RBC Heritage, where he has consistently performed well in recent years. The tournament takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025.
Im's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|2023
|T7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|2022
|T21
|70-70-67-69
|-8
|2021
|T13
|68-65-69-72
|-10
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Im's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|122.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Im has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.417
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.875
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.366
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.400
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.307
|-0.101
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.417 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im has sported a -0.875 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
- Im currently ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 857 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
