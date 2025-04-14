PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Stephan Jaeger returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, scheduled for April 17-20. He'll aim to improve upon his tied for 18th finish from last year's tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the RBC Heritage.

    Jaeger's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1867-68-67-73-9
    2023MC70-74+2
    2022MC75-76+9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT666-64-66-71-1795.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4475-70-74-72+316.125
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-72-73-67-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT368-68-62-67-15162.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.247-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4040.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2930.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4280.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8780.753

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.404 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW