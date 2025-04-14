Stephan Jaeger betting profile: RBC Heritage
Stephan Jaeger returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, scheduled for April 17-20. He'll aim to improve upon his tied for 18th finish from last year's tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Jaeger's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+9
At the RBC Heritage
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|162.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.247
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.404
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.293
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.428
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.878
|0.753
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.404 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
